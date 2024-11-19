Bengaluru Auto Driver's creative fundraising for startup goes viral, wins internet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bengaluru Auto Driver's creative pitch goes viral

Recently, an auto driver named Samuel Christy from Bengaluru has captured the internet's attention with his creative approach to fundraising for startups. A graduate and aspiring entrepreneur, Samuel displayed a poster in his auto, inviting passengers to discuss and potentially support his business idea.

The post read,'' Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you're interested, please talk to me,''. A photo of the poster is making rounds on the internet. It was shared on X with a caption, ''#Bengaluru auto driver Samuel Christy is seeking funds for his #startup through a poster in his vehicle. The unique fundraising approach sparked a range of reactions on #Reddit, reflecting Bengaluru's mixed sentiments towards such entrepreneurial efforts.''

Social media buzz

In the comments section of the post, several internet users praised his innovative approach and also wished him good luck.

One user commented, ''I think it's a great effort. Hope he succeeds!'' Another even offered support, writing, "If he's interested, I could help him for a price''

One user said, ''May God bless him, while another warned,'' This could be scam too. Auto drivers are biggest scammers in Bengaluru''.