Northeast leaders bash Bangladesh's Yunus for 'landlocked' remarks on India's 'seven sisters' Muhammad Yunus, during his visit to China, referred to India's northeastern region as "landlocked" and suggested Bangladesh could serve as the "guardian of ocean access," a comment sparking strong condemnation from Indian leaders.

Northeast India's political leaders have expressed strong disapproval following controversial remarks made by Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, during his recent visit to China. Yunus referred to India's northeastern states, collectively known as the "Seven Sisters," as landlocked and suggested that Bangladesh could serve as their "guardian of ocean access," positioning Bangladesh as a strategic partner for China in the region.

The statement, made during a high-level meeting in China, immediately sparked outrage across India, with prominent figures from Assam, Manipur, and beyond calling the comments offensive and provocative.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's response

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the charge in condemning Yunus' comments. In a statement posted on social media, Sarma expressed strong disapproval, saying the remarks were "offensive" and highlighted the ongoing vulnerability associated with India's strategic "Chicken's Neck" corridor. The corridor, a narrow land passage connecting the northeastern states to the rest of India, has long been a topic of concern for India's security and logistical planning.

Sarma also stressed the importance of developing robust infrastructure in the region to strengthen India's control over the area, particularly focusing on improving road and rail networks to bypass the Chicken's Neck. "It is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken's Neck corridor. Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India should be prioritised," Sarma added. He warned that Yunus' remarks reflected broader geopolitical ambitions that India could not ignore.

Manipur's former CM N Biren Singh's critique

Manipur's former Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, echoed Sarma's sentiments, emphasising that Yunus' statement was an attempt to turn the northeastern region into a strategic pawn in Bangladesh's geopolitical play. Singh condemned the remarks in the strongest terms, reiterating that India's unity and territorial integrity are "non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone."

In his response, Singh also urged Yunus to exercise caution, stating that reckless comments of such nature could have serious repercussions. "Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader. Let it be made absolutely clear, India's unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone," Singh posted on social media.

Pradyot Manikya's fiery response

Pradyot Manikya, the chief of the Tipra Motha Party, provided an even more aggressive stance, urging India to consider securing its access to the sea by pursuing a more forceful approach. Manikya controversially suggested that India should contemplate breaking up Bangladesh in order to access the sea directly, criticising India's historical decision to relinquish control over Chittagong Port in 1947.

"The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes that always wanted to be part of India since 1947," Manikya argued. He suggested that the indigenous communities in Bangladesh, including the Tripuri, Garo, Khasi, and Chakma people, who he claimed lived in poor conditions, should be supported in the quest for a strategic sea route for India.

Yunus's remarks and geopolitical implications

Yunus' remarks, made during his visit to China, included a reference to the northeastern states of India as a "landlocked" region with no access to the ocean, a statement he said presented a strategic opportunity for Bangladesh to align with China. Yunus called Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, thereby framing the country as a key partner in the region's geopolitical landscape. His statements raised concerns that Bangladesh, with Chinese support, could potentially increase its economic and strategic influence in the northeastern states of India.

In addition to his controversial statements regarding the "landlocked" status of India's northeastern region, Yunus also signed several agreements with China during his visit, signalling an effort to expand Bangladesh's economic ties with Beijing. This has added a layer of complexity to the already sensitive relations between India and Bangladesh, particularly in light of China's growing presence in the region.