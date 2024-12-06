'Vande Mataram': Young girl from Mizoram sings soulfully in presence of PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A young girl from Mizoram sings 'Vande Mataram'.

The feeling of love and dedication towards the country is embedded in the heart and mind of every Indian. Be it children or adults, every section shows respect towards the country. Meanwhile, a video of a little girl singing 'Vande Mataram' in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CMs of the states of North-East India at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, has gone viral. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is celebrated from December 6th to 8th, 2024.

Earlier, her video singing AR Rahman's song 'Vande Mataram' was shared by the former Chief Minister of Mizoram. After that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the video. The name of the little girl is Esther Hnmate and she is from Mizoram. Hnmate's YouTube channel has over 61,000 subscribers and the video uploaded on October 25 has so far got more than 2.29 lakh views.

Take a look at the recent viral video of Esther Hnmate:

Earlier, the former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared her video and wrote, "Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing "Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram."

"Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian. It is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle... Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland despite the diversities," the video description says.

PM Modi also shared her video and wrote, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition."

However, people like the recent video of Esther Hnmate a lot. It has been viewed several times so far and people are also giving their reactions to the video.

