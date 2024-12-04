Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Tamil Nadu man sings emotional track 'Soona Soona', Sonu Nigam reacts

Tamil Nadu man sings emotional track 'Soona Soona', Sonu Nigam reacts

The video of the Tamil Nadu man singing 'Soona Soona' also inspires many young singers by giving them hope that someday their talent will be known and appreciated by people from every corner of the world.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 14:24 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 14:37 IST
Tamil Nadu man sings 'Soona Soona'
Image Source : SOCIAL Tamil Nadu man sings Sonu Nigam's song 'Soona Soona'.

There is a magic about music that goes beyond all confines and touches the innermost core of our souls. Recently, a video of a Tamil Nadu man Chinnu Senthamilan singing an emotional track 'Soona Soona' in his soulful voice became a viral wonder on social media, casting a spell on people's hearts. The video touched the heart of everyone who came across it, including renowned singer Sonu Nigam, who couldn't help but react to it.

The middle-aged man's soulful voice and the emotion reflected in his heart made it popular for thousands on social media. It touched thousands' hearts when listening to the rendition. People were shocked by the talent in it.

Take a look at the viral video here:

As soon as the video went viral, it caught the attention of singer Sonu Nigam, who was touched by Chinnu Senthamilan's rendition and couldn't resist commenting on the post from his official Instagram handle. He wrote, "Kya Baat."

Sonu Nigam reacts - India Tv
Sonu Nigam reacts.

Other people also commented on the post, one user wrote, "Won't believe you are self taught bro," while another one wrote, "Why should we ignore your pronunciation?? It’s absolutely prefect!"

 

The Tamil Nadu man's rendition of 'Soona Soona' also serves as a reminder that music has no language or cultural barriers. It is a universal language that connects people from different backgrounds and brings them together.

ALSO READ: Viral video of brothers dancing on 'Tauba Tauba' at sister's sangeet has 30 million views | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Trending News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement