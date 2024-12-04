Tamil Nadu man sings emotional track 'Soona Soona', Sonu Nigam reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tamil Nadu man sings Sonu Nigam's song 'Soona Soona'.

There is a magic about music that goes beyond all confines and touches the innermost core of our souls. Recently, a video of a Tamil Nadu man Chinnu Senthamilan singing an emotional track 'Soona Soona' in his soulful voice became a viral wonder on social media, casting a spell on people's hearts. The video touched the heart of everyone who came across it, including renowned singer Sonu Nigam, who couldn't help but react to it.

The middle-aged man's soulful voice and the emotion reflected in his heart made it popular for thousands on social media. It touched thousands' hearts when listening to the rendition. People were shocked by the talent in it.

Take a look at the viral video here:

As soon as the video went viral, it caught the attention of singer Sonu Nigam, who was touched by Chinnu Senthamilan's rendition and couldn't resist commenting on the post from his official Instagram handle. He wrote, "Kya Baat."

Sonu Nigam reacts.

Other people also commented on the post, one user wrote, "Won't believe you are self taught bro," while another one wrote, "Why should we ignore your pronunciation?? It’s absolutely prefect!"

The Tamil Nadu man's rendition of 'Soona Soona' also serves as a reminder that music has no language or cultural barriers. It is a universal language that connects people from different backgrounds and brings them together.

