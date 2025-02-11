'Valentine Roti': Woman treats husband for Valentine's Day with special twist to traditional Indian bread

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Woman treats husband for Valentine's Day with special twist to the regular roti

Homemade meals bring a different kind of warmth and it becomes all the more special when it comes with a 'hearty' twist. In a video that has now gone viral, a woman prepares rotis for her husband which has a special hint of the ongoing Valentine's Week.

In the viral video, you can see a plate with two rotis/paranthas and a side of sabzi. However, these aren't just your regular rotis/ parathas, those were the 'Valentine Roti'. The two were of two different colours, one was of the classic brownish shade and the other one had a deep-pink colour which was probably due to the beetroot used to make it. While it might seem like regular parathas to you, it was the heart-shaped cutout in the middle of the parathas that made it special.

Check out the viral video here:

The text on the video said, "Valentine silk? No. Valentine roti? Yes." The caption of the video said, "They say arrange marriage is scary".

The video has garnered more than 6.9 million. Several users took to the comments sections to share their thoughts on this endearing gesture. One of the users wrote, "Valentine edition paratha."

Another comment read, "Kitnaaa pyaar se banaya hogaa." A third user wrote, "So cuteeee yaar guys…. Her love is so pure." One of the comments under the video said, "Need the tutorial. Will make for myself."

One comment reads, “This is the cutest thing I have seen today! The pink parantha is so creative." Another said, “Who needs expensive gifts when you have a wife who puts so much love into food?” One of the users said, “Forget Valentine’s Day, I need this kind of effort every day!”

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw to karaoke station, internet reacts | WATCH