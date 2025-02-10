Viral Video: Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw to karaoke station, internet reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw to karaoke station

A Mumbai auto driver has turned his auto rickshaw into a moving Karaoke stage, mesmerizing social media users with his soulful singing. A video of him performing "Phir Wahi Raat Hai" from the 1979 film Ghar has gone viral, garnering over seven lakh views. The video was shared by an Instagram user Manoj Baadkar, who captioned it ''KARAOKE AUTO AT JUHU Mumbai TODAY 11 pm.”

The auto-rickshaw driver decorated his auto and wrote words like 'Karaoke autorickshaw’, ‘Search,’ ‘Satyawan geete’ ‘Please, like and share’ and painted heart emoji. In the video, the driver is seen dressed in white, confidently holding a mic and singing without any hesitation.

Watch Viral Video

Internet reacts

Quickly, after posting the video, it has delighted the social media. Netzines couldn't get enough of his talent and spirit. One user commented, "Living his passion while driving a rickshaw because passion doesn't pay bills, more power to him". Another added, "This is how you balance work and passion." Many users called it the 'spirit of Mumbai' and 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'. As one user aptly put it, "He's not just driving; he's enjoying every moment. That's the way to live."