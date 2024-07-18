US influencer offers candid review of Ambani's wedding menu, says 'best food I have ever had' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE US influencer offers candid review of Ambani wedding menu

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and philanthropist Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, in a grand ceremony on July 12. Described as one of the most extravagant weddings globally, it drew dignitaries from various sectors, including politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and influencers, both from India and abroad.

Julia Chafe, a prominent US influencer and jewellery expert, recently attended the prestigious Ambani wedding and has since been sharing exclusive videos detailing the star-studded event. Her latest upload offers a sneak peek into the sumptuous culinary delights served to the distinguished guests.

“What was food like at the Ambani wedding?” she captioned the video, offering viewers a glimpse of the diverse dishes crafted by renowned chefs from around the globe.

Watch the video:

In the video, she enthusiastically praises the menu and the variety of dishes served. She describes it as some of the best food she has ever tasted, emphasising, "Had some of the best pizza of my life. I’m a New Yorker with very high pizza standards." She also commends the Indian cuisine and highlights the delicious burrata waffles that were offered.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral with more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers continue to rise. The post has also garnered diverse comments. “The way I literally paused to read the menu,” posed one user. “You report these things so well I'm beginning to feel like I was also a guest. Delulu, right?” chimed in another. Another Instagram user commented, “This is the video I was waiting for,” a fourth wrote, “Need a video for the dessert! Asking for a friend. That friend is me.”

At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, reports indicate that an entire floor was exclusively devoted to dining. The Ambani family reportedly presented more than 2,500 vegetarian dishes to guests hailing from various corners of the globe.

ALSO READ: Egyptian man sets Guinness World Record by visiting 7 wonders of the world in less than 7 days | WATCH