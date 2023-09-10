'Shaadi nai ho rahi...': UP constable's leave application goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Constable Raghav Chaturvedi and his application written by him.

A letter has been going around on social media, where an Uttar Pradesh Police constable asked for a leave of five days to meet a potential bride for marriage. The incident took place in Farrukhabad region of Kanpur district.

Constable Raghav Chaturvedi, in his leave application, said he has managed to find a 'suitable marriage proposal after great difficulty'. "My age for marriage is swiftly passing by," he said.

Here's a translation of the Hindi leave application he wrote:

"Please be informed that the applicant's father has informed the applicant through telecommunications that he intends to visit prospective brides on the applicant's behalf. The applicant has been employed in the police force for nearly three years now and has not yet entered into wedlock. Moreover, suitable matrimonial proposals for those working in police are also scarce. Therefore, the applicant has encountered significant difficulty in finding a suitable match.

Furthermore, the applicant's age for marriage is approaching its final stages. Hence, the applicant respectfully requests you to kindly grant an unplanned leave of 5 days, commencing from September 3, 2023. Your benevolent consideration of this request would be greatly appreciated."

According to the letter Constable Raghav Chaturvedi, who is a resident of Agra's Shahganj area, is posted Paanchalghat Chowki. Constable Chaturvedi said that if he honestly communicates his predicament to the officers, there should be no issues.

Notably, the constable's superior granted him 5 days leave thus, allowing him to meet hsi potential bride.

(Report by Jitendra Kumar)

