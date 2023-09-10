Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Leopard or Jaguar? Video asking about wild animal's name goes viral on social media

Felines make wildlife more beautiful. But people often get confused between Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar. A social media post has gone viral which is challenging people to check their knowledge. Can you solve it?

Published on: September 10, 2023
Flaura and Fauna add amazement to the world. Be it a bird or an animal, all play a crucial role in running the biodiversity. When we talk about felines, people get confused about distinguishing them. Cheetahs, Leopards and Jaguars are difficult to differentiate and the task becomes more arduous if it comes to tell the difference between black jaguars and black leopards. 

A social media post has caught the attention of people and it is challenging users to identify an animal in the video. The post that has a video attached to it reads, "Can you identify as to whether this black beauty is a leopard or Jaguar?" The post has been shared by Susanta Nanda who is an Indian Forest Service official as his X bio indicates. 

Reacting to the post, a few users said that the concerned animal is a Leopard, on the other hand, there were other people who replied and answered that it is a Jaguar. 

In another post, Nanda shared two pictures and revealed the answer with some facts. As per his post, the animal in the video was a Leopard. 

