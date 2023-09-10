Leopard or Jaguar? Video asking about wild animal's name goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : SUSANTA NANDA (X) Leopard or Jaguar?

Flaura and Fauna add amazement to the world. Be it a bird or an animal, all play a crucial role in running the biodiversity. When we talk about felines, people get confused about distinguishing them. Cheetahs, Leopards and Jaguars are difficult to differentiate and the task becomes more arduous if it comes to tell the difference between black jaguars and black leopards.

A social media post has caught the attention of people and it is challenging users to identify an animal in the video. The post that has a video attached to it reads, "Can you identify as to whether this black beauty is a leopard or Jaguar?" The post has been shared by Susanta Nanda who is an Indian Forest Service official as his X bio indicates.

Reacting to the post, a few users said that the concerned animal is a Leopard, on the other hand, there were other people who replied and answered that it is a Jaguar.

In another post, Nanda shared two pictures and revealed the answer with some facts. As per his post, the animal in the video was a Leopard.

Read More Trending News