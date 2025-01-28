UP groom recites mantra at his own wedding, video goes viral |Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL UP groom recites mantra at his own wedding.

A man from Uttar Pradesh has started a new trend by becoming a priest in his own wedding. A case of a unique wedding has come to light in Kunja Bahadurpur, Haridwar. According to reports, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Rampur Maniharan, Saharanpur, said that he has been learning rituals for a long time. When Vivek sat next to his wife and started reciting Vedic mantras, everyone present in the program, including guests and relatives, was surprised.

A video showing the rare moment was uploaded on Instagram with the caption - "Groom turns priest and Saharanpur man performs his wedding rituals." The post has already gone viral, grabbing the attention of several social media enthusiasts. The clip begins with Vivek confidently performing the wedding rituals dressed as a groom. As he continued reciting the mantras, the bride also joined him in the ritual. The guests and the pandit looked surprised to see the unique tradition.

Reacting to the video, several users wished the couple a "happy married life". One of them commented, "No doubt, this couple looks like a prince and princess. May they live with happiness, peace, good health and prosperity. May they have children who surpass their father in Vedic knowledge and karma." Another viewer felt that the bride got "lucky" to have a husband like Vivek. Another said, "Every Sanatani should be like this." A third user commented, "How beautiful is our religion."

Vivek, who is pursuing B.Pharma at Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, was always fond of Vedic traditions and rituals. According to reports on social media, his family was associated with Arya Samaj - an organisation that promotes Vedic culture. He visited the institute from a young age and learnt many mantras. After completing Class 12, Vivek further prepared himself under the guidance of Acharya Virendra Shastri. By performing rituals and chanting mantras at his wedding, the young man tried to spread a strong message about the importance of staying loyal to the culture.

Vivek said, "I want to remind everyone that while we embrace modern learning, we must not forget our cultural roots." As part of the Arya Samaj, he has previously officiated as a priest at several weddings.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Couple ties rope to stay together during holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 | Watch