Viral Video: Couple ties rope to stay together during holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 | Watch

A couple ties rope to stay together at Mahakumbh 2025

A large number of devotees from around the world are participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This grand religious event, occurring after a 144-year hiatus, is witnessing a powerful convergence at the Triveni Sangam, where the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet. Devotees believe that immersing themselves in these waters cleanses their sins and brings them closer to salvation. This event has been filled with emotional and spiritual moments, creating a buzz online. In this context, a heartwarming video of a couple from the mela has gone viral, showcasing their creative solution to avoid getting separated in the crowd. The video depicts the couple walking together, tied with a rope to ensure they stay together amid the huge crowd.

The video shared on Instagram, features a caption, ''A couple attending the Maha Kumbh tied themselves together with a rope to symbolise their love and ensure they stay united. Their unique gesture during the holy dip has captured attention, showcasing their care and devotion. Such heartwarming sights truly reflect the essence of togetherness at the world’s largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh,"

Soon after posting, this video has garnered several likes and comments. ''It is better to adopt such a way than to be separated '', one user said in the comment section. ''Not just that woman, even the bond is so strong'', another user added. One user commented in a joking way, ''Or she fears, he'll run away''. ''I don't want to get lost because it is very difficult to find in Mahakumbh But they get separated in the fair itself- this is a Mahakumbh'', another user humorously commented. “Rope is very thin but bound is very strong", another user remarked. “Nowadays when divorce news is common for so-called celebrities. These types of clips are really heartwarming.", another user said.