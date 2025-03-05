UP bride delivers baby just two days after marriage, groom and in-laws in shock A bride gives birth two days after marriage. This has left the groom and his family stunned as they are now demanding that the woman reveal the identity of the baby's father. Check the video here.

In a shocking turn of events, a bride from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh gave birth two days after marriage. This has left the groom and his family stunned as they are now demanding that the woman reveal the identity of the baby's father. In a video that has now gone viral, the sister of the groom alleges that the bride wore her lehenga in a way that helped her hide the baby bump.

The groom's sister says, "She was wearing a lehenga from her waist up. So tell me, if she wears a lehenga so high, how would anyone understand? We thought maybe she was feeling cold, so she wore it that way. How were we supposed to know what she was hiding?"

The cameraman further asks, "The wedding procession leaves on the 24th, and the bride departs with the groom on the 25th. So, are you saying that even on the 25th, your brother didn’t find out?"

The groom's sister answers, "No." She also says that the woman had told her brother to stay away from her. She added, "Don’t talk. They slept separately, not together. My brother told me that nothing had happened between them. They did not engage in any sexual activities."

The family of the groom now demands that the woman reveal the name of the child's father. She said, "Now, whoever the child’s father is, the woman should reveal his name."

The video has garnered more than 666.3K views since it was posted. Several users have also commented on the video sharing their thoughts. One of the users wrote, "Didn’t the guy look at the baby bump on her belly before marriage ? Seems fishy."

Another wrote, "Were all family members of the groom's side under influence of something that none of them noticed some tell tale (external) signs of pregnancy at anytime prior to and on the day of the wedding? The narrative is not adding up !"

