Elderly couple wins hearts with their 'cute' dance moves to 'Mai Kya Karoon Ram' | Watch Viral Video A video of an elderly couple dancing to "Mai Kya Karoon Ram" has gone viral, and social media users couldn't resist appreciating their dance moves. Watch their viral video here.

In a heartwarming moment, a video of an elderly couple dancing to the classic 60s Bollywood track "Mai Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Budha Mil Gaya" is stealing hearts online. The video, posted by an Instagram user with the account @theanchoraayushi, has garnered 386,014 likes and numerous comments.

In the clip, the woman is dressed in a beautiful green saree, while the man wears a brown pantsuit, both appearing to be at a wedding ceremony. Their adorable dance moves and infectious smiles made the moment even more special, with their family cheering them on in the background.

The Instagram user captioned the video: "Break up? No! I want to experience this with you."

Heartfelt reactions on social media

The video has sparked a wave of positive comments praising the couple's performance, with many users dubbing it a "relationship goal."

Their granddaughter commented, "As their granddaughter, I can tell you that seeing this dance live was a mesmerizing experience."

One user expressed, "Pasandida mard ke saath yahi tak ka safar chahiye" (Wishing to experience such love). Another user added, "If I don't get to experience this in this lifetime, then my life is worthless." Others commented with hearts, and called the performance 'adorable' and 'cute'.

Watch the Viral Video Here

About the song

The song "Main Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya" is a Hindi track from the album "Sangam," which was released in 1964. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, with music composed by Shankar Jaikishan and lyrics written by Hasrat Jaipuri.