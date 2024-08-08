Unique menu of restaurant leaves internet in splits, get 'Kuch Bi' for Rs 240

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The unique menu of the restaurant leaves the internet in splits.

After the advent of social media platforms, a person gets to see everything that he has never seen with his own eyes. From the beautiful views of nature to the strange actions of people, everything can be seen on social media platforms nowadays. If you are active on any social media platform, then you will agree with this. Whether it is to see the view from the top of Burj Khalifa or to see a unique Jugaad, social media helps you in everything. Currently, a new video has emerged online and it is going viral on social media, after watching it you will be forced to laugh.

What was shown in the viral video?

The video that is going viral right now is of a restaurant. When some people reached there, they asked for the menu to order food. After seeing some unique dishes names on the menu they could not stop themselves from making a video. There were five unique dishes on that menu. Their names are 'Kuch Nahi, Kuch Bi, As Your Wish, Nahi Tum Bolo, Nahi Nahi Tum Bolo'. The prices are also written next to the names of the dishes.

This video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (earlier Twitter) from an account named @ShoneeKapoor.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has garnered more than 5 lakh views. After watching the video, people have also given their reactions. One user wrote, "What is the location, I want to go with my wife," while another user wrote, "Where is this restaurant, I want to go with my wife." The third user wrote, "Bring a plate of 'nothing' brother." The fourth user wrote, "Say sorry should also be in that menu."

