'Swiggy hai toh mumkin hai': Delhi couple orders food online instead of catering service for engagement

A halwai was typically seen as an essential component of the festivities during Indian weddings. Growing up, most of us saw groups of halwais frying puris or preparing matar paneer for hundreds of guests at weddings, all while carrying massive cauldrons in tow. Over time, caterers gradually took the position of halwai at some weddings. We might be seeing another development in Indian wedding cuisine right now, with online dish ordering.

Susmita, an X user, reported that she was at an engagement ceremony where the pair, instead of having the occasion catered as is customary, bought food for the guests online. An image of a Swiggy delivery partner arranging plastic food boxes on a table within a tent was posted by an X user.

While sharing the picture on X, Susmita rote, “They ordered food online for an engagement ceremony?? Bhai I have seen everything."

Take a look at the viral post here:

When Swiggy saw the photo, the meal delivery service asked the Delhi couple to place an online order for their wedding cuisine in response.

“No one has used our Crazy Deals better than these guys. Shaadi ka khana bhi humse mangwa lena,” responded Swiggy.

Other X users have flooded the comment section as the post went viral in no time. One user wrote, "Have faced this. Very high chances of getting such a thing in a Bengali or Odia wedding where spending money on a wedding ceremony is close to a sin," while another one wrote, "Jo sangeet ke dance steps YouTube tutorials se seekhe gaye honge"

A few of them shared various memes

However, this incident not only showcases the convenience and reliability of online services but also reflects the changing trends in the food industry and people's increasing trust in online services.

