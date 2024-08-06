'I think you mean fibre': Indian woman's 'protein full diet' viral pic makes internet laugh

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indian woman's 'protein full diet' viral pic makes internet laugh.

The internet was taken by storm when a picture of an Indian woman's "protein full diet" went viral, making people laugh and question her choice of words. In the photo, it can be seen that the plate is comprised of two slices of apple, a peeled banana, a huge quantity of sprouts, four almonds, two walnuts and two dates. However, the internet was quick to point out that the word she meant to use was actually 'fibre' or 'carb' instead of 'protein' because the foods on the plate are not so rich in protein. This simple mistake caused a wave of amusement and jokes as people shared the photo online.

According to X bio, an assistant professor, Dr Sheetal Yadav posted the picture on Saturday. The post went viral in no time and has garnered over four million views and uncountable comments.

According to calculations made on a nutrition app, Swedish physician Andreas Eenfeldt, the founder and CEO of Diet Doctor, claims that the food on the plate has a low protein content.

"According to @JoinHava photo tracking, it’s just 13 grams of protein and a ton of carbs and fat. It’s a very low protein diet (8% of calories)," he said.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Readers added context to the post using the feature the Community Notes feature on X. The note said, "This plate would have about 15.3g of protein (Banana: 1.5g, Almonds: 0.8g, Walnuts: 0.8g, 1/4 Apple <0.1g, Moong sprouts (50g): 12g, Dates: 0.5g), which means about 15% calories from protein, which is not considered high protein."

One user wrote, "This plate is low in protein. Except for a few grams of protein from sprouts, it hardly has any protein. Plus, it's extremely low in leucine content. Vegetarians must include dairy products like paneer and greek yogurt to get high protein rich in leucine," while another one wrote, "All that's missing is PROTEIN!"

