Actor, comedian to freedom fighter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's career before politics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZELENSKIY_OFFICIAL Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia's attack on Ukraine has placed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky under the spotlight. The Ukrainian Prez has become a wartime hero of sorts with netizens hailing the 44-year-old as a "true leader." Zelensky was elected as the president of the state in 2019, but before taking Ukraine politics into his hands, he was a thriving actor known for his rom-com movies.

Volodymyr Zelensky earned law degree but picked acting as profession

Zelensky studied law and earned a degree from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics. However, politics & law were not his career interests in the beginning. He picked the entertainment industry. By 2010, Zelensky was a famous actor in Ukraine, with multiple comedy titles in his filmography.

Winner of Dancing with the Stars

However, even before becoming an actor, Zelensky became a household name in Ukraine after participating in and winning 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2006. A clip of Zelenskyy dancing on the show has since gone viral.

In 2003, Zelensky's laid the foundation of his production company, Kvartal 95, & began producing television shows.

Servant of the People & beginning of politics

One of the most prominent roles of Zelensky's career as an actor is recognised as 'Servant of the People'. In the 2015 film, he essayed the role of, Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko- the president of Ukraine.

Apart from 'Servant of the People,' Zelensky is also credited to voicing the famous Peruvian bear Paddington in Ukraine's version of 'Paddington' and 'Paddington 2'.

In addition to being a reality show winner, an actor and producer, Zelensky is also credited for as a writer and multiple productions, including 'Servant of the People 2' and '8 First Dates.'

Following the success of the film, Zelensky pitched his run for Ukrainian president. The political party he operated under was named after the hit TV series, "Servant of the People" It came into being in 2017 and was registered in 2018.

He was elected to power in Ukraine in 2019. He announced his presidential campaign virtually and went on a comedy tour, in which he poked fun at his rivals. According to the Central Election Commission, Zelensky won with over 70% of the vote in his favour.

Zelensky's rise as frontline freedom fighter

Things flipped for worse when Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, including Kyiv late last month. The Ukrainian Prez Zelensky has been on the ground standing with his army men and helping his countrymen fight against the Russian invasion. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, several photos of Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelensky motivating his army and sitting and having meals with his soldiers have gone viral on the Internet. He is winning hearts on social media. So much so, that netizens have declared him the 'first wartime hero of social media age.'

As per the latest update, the Ukraine military says Russian paratroopers have landed in its besieged second-largest city Kharkiv, BBC reported.

Russian troops have parachuted into Kharkiv stepping up an attack on Ukraine's second-largest city which saw dozens of civilian killings in bombings Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian military, the aerial assault began just as air raid sirens were starting to sound in Kharkiv and the surrounding region. The statement adds that the Russian troops attacked a regional military hospital, and that fighting is ongoing, BBC reported. Kharkiv has been the epicentre of much of the violence seen in Ukraine in recent days.