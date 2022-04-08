Ukraine war reporter desires to quit profession: 'Will be writing stories of whales, polar explorers'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UKRAINE.UA Image from Borodyanka, Kyiv which has been affected by war

Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since March 24

Millions have been displaced after the Russia-Ukraine war and others have taken up arms in defense

The war in Ukraine started on February 24. After close to 50 days of Russian atrocities on foreign soil, heartwrenching first-person narratives from ground zero, viral images and videos and civilian appeals for a ceasefire have left the entire world in a state of shock and grief. While the international community is pressing for an immediate ceasefire, millions have been displaced and those left behind are either fighting to defend their motherland or have taken refuge in shelter homes.

Now, a Ukrainian reporter has expressed their desire to quit the profession after the war is over. Illia Ponomarenko's tweet has gone viral on social media. He describes himself as defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent. "War, weapons, beer & heavy metal. A village guy from Donbas in a crusade for something better (sic).," reads his Twitter profile bio.

Ponomarenko wrote in his latest tweet, "When this war is over, I’m gonna quit war journalism. F*** it. I’m gonna get a quiet remote place to live and will be writing stories of whales and polar explorers (sic)."

During the war, Ponomarenko has been fulfilling his duties as a reporter by sharing visuals and reports from ground zero. For a long time, he has been reporting on Russia's invasion and analysing the situation for what it is and how things are looking going forward.

After Ponomarenko tweeted about quitting his profession, there was an outpouring of support for him on social media. One of the Twitter users empathised with his plight, writing, "War journalism must be one of the hardest things to do. Without the likes of you all the carnage, genocide and horror would be hidden from the world. There must come a time when it all gets too much and things much change. All the very best from the UK (sic)."

Another social media user wrote, "Sometimes there’s just no getting away from cruelty and suffering in this world (sic)."