UCLA grad student flaunts use of ChatGPT at graduation ceremony, sparks debate online | WATCH A UCLA graduate's viral video went viral, revealing him flaunting ChatGPT, the same OpenAI tool he had been accused of using to complete his last projects. The viral graduation prank serves as a warning about the ethical implications of AI in education.

In an era where artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded in our daily lives, from composing emails to generating complex reports, the line between innovation and academic integrity is more skewed than ever. This dilemma was recently cast into stark, contentious relief by what seemed to be a blatant violation by an alleged UCLA graduate. A social media video goes viral, depicting a student, beaming in his graduation outfit, rolling out a laptop and unashamedly flaunting ChatGPT – the same OpenAI tool he had been accused of relying on to complete his last projects.

The clip, which had the background information that this was a UCLA graduate celebrating his dependence on AI seconds before he actually graduated, went viral with millions of views in just minutes. Rather than hoorays of jubilation, however, it sparked a torrent of outrage and indignation, surfacing a deep cleavage of public opinion on the ethical use of AI in school.

Social media users wasted no time in calling out the student, many expressing disbelief at his apparent lack of foresight. "Cheating will always be there; however, to flaunt it like this is next-level foolish. Even if it's a 'HA HA it's a Joke!!!' Don't be the court jester. This will follow you around," one user sternly warned.

Another echoed the sentiment, stating, "The guy is an idiot either for telling the truth or joking about something that would be hard for him to disprove." The underlying concern for many was the potential professional repercussions for the student, especially given that final marks might not have been fully compiled or degrees officially conferred.

As one commenter succinctly put it, "Dumb move to make. Especially since commencement does not equal a degree conferred. Should've waited until eight weeks after spring quarter grades were posted and the degree was conferred."

This incident isn't just about one student's questionable decision; it taps into a broader, more profound anxiety about the long-term effects of AI on human cognition and learning. A stark vision is provided by a recent MIT study by researchers. While their research came to the conclusion that AI chatbots would enable tasks to be done 60% more quickly, they also discovered a disconcerting 32% decrease in "germane cognitive load". That is, using AI might make us less likely to engage our minds on the material.

The findings of the MIT study are particularly sensational: over 80% of users of ChatGPT failed to plagiarise from essays they had written themselves only moments earlier using the AI software. Further, essays generated by ChatGPT showed a uniformity in their style that was astonishing, and teachers reported a pervasive feeling that "something was wrong" when they read them. This implies that whereas AI may spew words, it is at times without the distinctive voice, critical analysis, and nuance of perception gained through real human exposure to a subject.

This viral graduation prank is a powerful, if perhaps accidental, warning. As increasingly advanced AI software enters all corners of our existence, the argument over where they belong ethically in school and at the workplace will be heightened. It's not about keeping cheats out; it's about protecting the very foundations of learning, of thinking, of individual intellectual development.

What do you believe? Is the student a genius or merely "next-level foolish"? And how should schools react to the ubiquity of AI in student assignments?

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

