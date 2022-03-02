'I stand with Putin': Twitterati defend Russian president amid Russia Ukraine War

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia

Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, the netizens have been sharing their views on the same. While some have criticised Russian prez Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine 'unprovoked', a section of people are trending the hashtags 'I stand with Russia' and 'I stand with Putin' on Twitter as they seemingly support Russia's move. Most of the opinions shared on Twitter point out the fact that Russia and Putin are standing against the West and that India should support one of its oldest allies and has defence and diplomatic ties with Moscow.

"America and nato destroyed 9 Muslim country's and killed 11 millions peoples no buddy called them terrorist if you killed 11 million people and you are not terrorist than i asked you who is terrorist (sic)," read on of the tweets.

Another social media user commented that Ukraine has opposed India's policies on various occasions.

Ukraine and Russia have even issued public appeals for New Delhi to take a clear stand in this issue. Meanwhile, India on Saturday abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. Without taking sides, New Delhi said dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes.

Here are some tweets that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations including the US have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive. Meanwhile, of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.