Twin sisters from Gujarat score same marks in MBBS, say 'We are the first doctors in the family' Twins from Gujarat, Riba and Rahin Hafezji, have scored the same marks in their final MBBS exams. This is a very special thing, and both the sisters are celebrating it with joy. Let's know about their amazing journey.

Twins Riba and Rahin Hafezji from Surat, Gujarat, scored the same marks in their final MBBS exams. They completed their MBBS together from GMERS Medical College in Vadodara with similar scores; both scored 66.8% or 935 marks. Their mother, Gulshad Banu, raised them single-handedly.

Rahin is inclined towards surgery, while Riba is interested in internal medicine. The 24-year-old sisters' education and life decisions have always been similar. Their mother, Gulshad Banu, is a teacher and has single-handedly raised both of them. The sisters faced financial constraints, but they did not give up on their goal. Their goal was to become the first doctor in their family. Without any coaching, both the sisters performed well in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. Riba got the 97th percentile, and Rahin got the 97.7th percentile.

According to a TOI report, Rahin said, "We are the first doctors in the family. In our extended family, my maternal uncle is a doctor who inspired us to take up medicine. Growing up, we used to score similar marks because we always prepared for our exams together."

Rahin says that her maternal uncle is a doctor, and taking inspiration from him, she decided to study medicine. "During childhood, we used to get almost the same marks because we always studied together," she added. In GMERS, they lived in the same hostel room and attended classes together.

Riba said that they could have also gotten admission into the government medical colleges of Jamnagar or Bhavnagar, but they both wanted to live together. So, they chose GMERS in 2019. Reba further said that it was also near Surat. Apart from this, this was the first time we were living alone outside the city. The sisters say that they have gotten a lot of support from their mother and maternal grandparents, due to which they have been able to succeed.

Their mother and maternal grandparents were always there with them. Rahin said that they have seen many ups and downs, but their mother and maternal grandparents have always been with them. "We are happy that we were able to fulfil their dream," said Rahin. According to her, due to government scholarships and other financial help, she did not face much difficulty in pursuing a college education. Rahin said that she wants to pursue a surgical branch, like obstetrics and gynaecology, while Riba wants to go into internal medicine. But both of us want to do postgraduate studies at the same college. These sisters are among the few women from the Sindhi Jamati community who have obtained a medical degree. They are also grateful for the support of their community.

DISCLAIMER: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

