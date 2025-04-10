'Pankha theek karte karte pyaar ho gaya': Bihar woman marries electrician who repaired her fan | WATCH A chance fan repair led to love! Watch the heartwarming story of a Bihar woman who married the electrician who fixed her fan. A tale of unexpected romance and second chances.

Love can be discovered in the most unlikely places, as the saying goes. In Bihar, for instance, a woman fell in love with a man who used to come to her home to fix the ceiling fan. Social media users are increasingly taking notice of their peculiar love tale.

In an interview with Khabar Express, the man, who worked as a fan repair specialist, described how their relationship evolved. He said, “Pankha kharab tha toh gaon mein toh koi bhi bula hi leta hai. Inhone phone kara mujhe aur bulaya humko (The fan wasn’t working, and, in a village, people usually call whoever is available. She called me over to fix it.)"

He recalled how, after fixing the fan once, the woman requested his phone number. She assured him that if the fan stopped operating again, she would contact him immediately.

On the other hand, the woman was also forthright about her emotions. She revealed that she had been enjoying him since the beginning but didn't show it.

“Inke bina humara mann nahi lagta tha thoda bhi. Inse pyaar ho gaya tha bohot zyada (I couldn’t focus on anything without him. I had fallen for him deeply)," the woman claimed.

She further claimed that at first, he paid little attention to her. So she kept inventing reasons to invite him to her place. It could be a fan, a light, or a dish television. Eventually, the frequent visits created a bond, and the couple married.

A video of their interview was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Leave beginners, Bihar is not for legends even. Pankha theek karte karte pyaar ho gaya, shaadi kar li."

The couple's unconventional love tale sparked discussion on social media sites, with users expressing a variety of opinions. A user commented, “Both are so cute," while another jokingly wrote, “Looks like her fan" while another wrote, "Good... Just stay away from the guy who fixes punctures."

A third user added, "Heartwarming love story. How about a Bhojpuri movie based on this?" While another simply wrote, "Literally nothing wrong with this."

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

