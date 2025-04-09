Woman slaps husband for not earning, internet erupts in anger | WATCH A shocking video of a woman slapping her husband for not earning sparks outrage on social media. Watch the clip and join the conversation on domestic disputes and societal expectations.

Due to people's increasing intolerance, arguments and fights on the road are a typical sight these days. Although verbal arguments are common, they can occasionally degenerate into physical altercations that we witness. A woman was spotted publicly striking a man who is allegedly her husband in one such recent instance.

The woman could be seen viciously beating the man in a now-viral video. In the video, she was also heard stating that he doesn't deserve it. The altercation seemed to be taking place in front of a store as she proceeded to slap the man. Despite being close by, the crowd did nothing to stop the woman from assaulting the man.

In the footage, the woman is seen shrieking at the top of her lungs while holding the man by his collar. While she continued smacking her husband, the hapless man attempted to stop her by gripping her hand. The wife mentioned that he does not work and lives on her money.

The video was shared on X with the caption, “A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning.”

Once the video was published on social media, it quickly went viral and gathered steam, with netizens criticising the woman's behaviour and expressing concern about the normalisation of violence against men.

One user angrily asked, “What even?! Who gave her the right to publicly shame him??” Another questioned, “Is this trend of wife slapping or torturing husband? Or it was always there but not getting highlighted.”

“Struggling to earn is not a crime. Slapping your partner in public is. Let’s stop normalising violence just because the victim is a man,” another post read.

Someone questioned, “Is this trend of wife slapping or torturing husbands? Or it was always there but not getting highlighted." A person sarcastically mentioned, “Reminds me of what the comedian Chris Rock said: "Only women, children, and dogs are loved unconditionally."

An individual also noted, “Just because he’s not earning right now doesn’t mean he deserves to be slapped in public. Struggles happen, but this kind of humiliation? That’s not love; that’s abuse."

As the video spreads, it has rekindled debates about emotional abuse, public shaming, and the need to respect all people, regardless of gender.

