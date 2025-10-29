Trump lost during Japan's ceremonial welcome? Watch the viral video A video of US President Donald Trump’s awkward behavior during a ceremonial welcome in Japan has gone viral online. Trump appeared unsure about what to do.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has once again become the talk of social media, this time not for his speeches, but for a series of awkward moments during his official visit to Japan. A video of Trump appearing confused during a ceremonial welcome in Tokyo has gone viral.

Watch: The viral video

The video shows Trump standing beside Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, as they were welcomed with a Guard of Honour on Tuesday. At first, Trump raised his hand to salute the guards, then quickly lowered it, seemingly realizing it wasn’t part of the protocol. Moments later, as the Japanese PM stopped for the next step of the ceremony, Trump continued walking, apparently unaware of what was happening.

The Prime Minister, surprised by his move, paused and then hurried to catch up with the American leader. The confusion didn’t stop there. When one of the guards signaled to show Trump the correct direction toward the dais, he missed the cue and kept walking straight ahead.

It was only after PM Takaichi personally pointed him the right way that Trump turned and joined her on the dais, where the national anthems of both countries were played. The short clip has since spread widely on social media platforms, with many users creating memes and jokes about the incident.

A pattern of gaffes and awkward moments

This is not the first time Trump has drawn attention for unusual or confused public behavior. Recently, he mistakenly claimed that India gets a new prime minister every year, and earlier confused India with Iran while talking about trade tariffs and nuclear tensions.

Though the White House has dismissed any concerns about his health or memory, calling them “baseless.”