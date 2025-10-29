Trump hints at India-US trade deal coming soon, says he has 'great respect for PM Modi' I am doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship, Donald Trump said.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the "nicest looking guy" and that he has great respect for him, while he asserted that India and the US are going to do a trade deal soon.

Trump made the remarks while speaking at the APEC CEOs Luncheon in South Korea's Gyeongju. Although the US president again repeated his claim of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, which New Delhi has repeatedly rejected.

"I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And so I know them all. I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it..." he said during he address.

The President went on to speak of his great relationship with both New Delhi and Islamabad.

He further said that he had told both leaders that the United States would not move ahead with any trade agreements while the two countries remained in conflict. He said, I called Prime Minister Modi and said we cannot make a trade deal with you while you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing.

Trump has previously made similar claims of attempting to mediate between India and Pakistan after a brief conflict in May this year, a claim that New Delhi has consistently denied, maintaining that the ceasefire was reached bilaterally.