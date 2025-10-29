North Korea fires cruise missiles ahead of US President Trump's visit to South Korea for APEC North Korea fired a series of cruise missiles into its western waters just as US President Trump heads to South Korea for the APEC summit.

New Delhi:

North Korea announced Wednesday that it successfully launched multiple sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters, just hours before US President Donald Trump’s arrival in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju. The tests, conducted Tuesday, were described by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as part of the regime’s ongoing effort to expand the “operational sphere” of its nuclear-armed military.

KCNA reported that the missiles flew for over two hours and “accurately struck their targets,” demonstrating what it called the “advanced precision” of North Korea’s new weapon systems.

South Korea’s military said it was still analysing whether it had detected the launches, offering no immediate confirmation. The incident follows a series of short-range ballistic missile tests last week, during which North Korea claimed to have used a new hypersonic system to strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

KCNA said the tests were overseen by senior military official Pak Jong Chon, who also inspected naval drills aboard North Korea’s newly developed destroyers, Choe Hyon and Kang Kon. Leader Kim Jong Un has touted these vessels as key components in modernizing the nation’s navy.

Trump’s visit to South Korea

The missile launches came just hours before President Trump’s expected summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, set to take place on the sidelines of the APEC meetings.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit. While Trump has expressed openness to a potential meeting with Kim Jong Un, South Korean officials said such an encounter remains unlikely. North Korea has refused talks with both Washington and Seoul since Kim’s nuclear negotiations with Trump collapsed in 2019.

Analysts note that Kim’s foreign policy focus has shifted sharply toward Moscow, as Pyongyang deepens its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Reports suggest North Korea has sent troops and weapons to aid Russian forces, framing its stance as part of a broader “new Cold War” against the US-led West.