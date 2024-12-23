Trans woman turns flight attendant for Mumbai local, video viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Trans woman turns flight attendant for Mumbai train

Mumbai local trains are considered to be the lifeline for the people of the city. Lakhs of people use it for commuting from one place to the other. Several people come to this city to make their dreams a reality and for that, they make this city their own. Videos from these locals make their way to the internet which amuses the netizens. The ladies compartment is special as it is a witness to quarrels and moments of fun and joy. One such video has gone viral which features a transgender woman making a quirky announcement during the train journey.

Trans woman turns flight attendant for Mumbai local

The video was shared on Instagram by Devi Waghela which has now garnered more than 9 million views. The video is captioned ' Train hostess aagayi on public demand." In the video, the transgender woman is seen making an announcement which is similar to the announcements made by flight attendants. This showcase of talents entertained the passengers on the local train and they were seen applauding Devi Waghela.

In the video, she says, "Hello, welcome to the train. Please unfasten your seat belts, as our train is set to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The money you spent on your ticket is now gone, so please get off the train. That’s the end of the announcement… Thank you!"

Instagram users' reactions

Her humorous twist to the announcement amused her fellow travellers and netizens. One user wrote, "You will see her in central line trains. She is actually very kind-hearted." Another user commented, "How sweet is that God Bless You For Bringing The Smile On So Many Faces." A third user wrote, "Didi don't know why....but while seeing this video automatically I used to smile from my heart."

The woman in this video is Devi Waghela, who is a video creator and has nearly 240k followers on Instagram. Another video on the creator's page that has more than 21 million views shows her reciting the children's poem, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. One of the comments on the video reads, "Aap sabka tension dur karte hailike sab log Kam se aate hau thakke aap Puri Thakan dukh karti ho. I really respect you."

