Fraudster registers online account in Sunny Leone's name, gets Rs 1000 under Chhattisgarh govt scheme

The news of Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone being included among the beneficiaries of the ambitious scheme Mahtari Vandan Yojana run by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai in Chhattisgarh is spreading like wildfire. After the news grabbed attention, the District Collector ordered an investigation and the accused husband was taken into custody. The accused husband Virendra Joshi declared himself innocent during interrogation.

What did the accused say?

Accused Virendra Joshi, a resident of Talur village in Bastar district, is accused of taking Rs 1000 under Mahtari Vandan Yojana in the account linked to his wife's Aadhaar number for the last 10 months. The youth who took advantage of Mahtari Vandan in the name of Sunny Leone said that his Aadhaar and account number had been misused. He has no knowledge about this matter. The youth also said that he is not using the money received under Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

Sunny's husband's name also grabs attention

It is worth noting that under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, for the last 10 months, Rs 1000 has been deposited in the account of a woman named Sunny Leone. Interestingly, the name of the woman in the scheme is Sunny Leone and the name of her husband is Johnny Sins, who is an American adult film actor.

A case of fraud and illegal withdrawal of money was reported against Virendra Joshi, husband of beneficiary Vedmati Joshi and after the order of the collector, an FIR was registered against the accused in a fraud case and his bank account was put on hold. It has become clear through investigation that a fake account was created in the name of Sunny Leone to take advantage of the scheme, in which one thousand rupees were also being deposited every month.

