Man sits atop taxi that hit his car, asks to stop it on Mumbai road; dramatic video surfaces

A video went viral on social media in which a person is sitting on the roof of a taxi moving at high speed on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The person is seen trying to stop the taxi in the video clip. A man, who shot the video, also shouted to stop the car but to no avail, he continued to drive at a high speed. The person sitting atop the taxi pleaded with the person who was shooting the incident with his mobile to complain to police about the taxi driver.

The incident took place from Mumbai's Vakola flyover. However, the date of the video was not known.

The person sitting on the roof of the taxi was asking the taxi driver to stop the car but the driver ignored him. He is heard in the video saying that the taxi driver is trying to run away after hitting his car and he has to sit on the roof of the taxi to stop him.

The front glass of the taxi is also seen broken in the video. The Vakola police officials were examining the video. The police officials said they had noticed the video but they have not received any official complaint.

Efforts are also being made to find out the accused driver, they said, adding the date of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

