Mahila Samman Yojana: Registration for scheme to begin tomorrow, announces Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections

Arvind Kejriwal addressing an event in Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the registration for Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana will begin from Monday, December 23. Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, every women will be benefited with Rs 2,100, Kjeriwal had said before.

"We had announced this Rs 2100 bonus for mothers and sisters. Ever since we announced this scheme, people are asking when the registration will start. Registration for Mahila Samman Nidhi will start in Delhi from tomorrow. We will come to your home for registration," Kejriwal said.