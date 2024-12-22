Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Mahila Samman Yojana: Registration for scheme to begin tomorrow, announces Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections

Mahila Samman Yojana: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced an amount of Rs 2,100 under the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme which will benefit every woman in Delhi.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 12:30 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 12:35 IST
mahila samman yojana
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal addressing an event in Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the registration for Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana will begin from Monday, December 23. Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, every women will be benefited with Rs 2,100, Kjeriwal had said before. 

"We had announced this Rs 2100 bonus for mothers and sisters. Ever since we announced this scheme, people are asking when the registration will start. Registration for Mahila Samman Nidhi will start in Delhi from tomorrow. We will come to your home for registration," Kejriwal said. 

