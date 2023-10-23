Thief steals items from Poland mall in 'Dhoom-2'-style, leaves internet puzzled

Follow us on Image Source : X Theft in 'Dhoom-2'-style.

In Poland, a theft incident took place which resembled a scene from the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster film Dhoom-2. The unique style of stealing items from a mall became a talk to the town on social media. Recall the theft scene of the movie where Roshan steals the diamond by becoming a mannequin.

A thief in Poland turned the reel into a reality by committing theft in a similar fashion.

According to media reports, the Polish police said, the vicious thief stood like a mannequin inside a window until the mall closed.

When the mall was completely empty and all the shops were closed, the thief carried out his work and robbed a jewellery stand, he added.

The police further said that when the thief was not satisfied with this, he reached the mall on the second occasion to steal more items.

"He stole some dresses after having dinner inside the mall. The thief was not satisfied so he came back once again to eat something. But, this time his luck did not favour him and the mall guard saw him," the official said.

The 22-year-old accused, who committed theft by posing as a mannequin in the mall, was arrested by the police and sent on remand for 3 months.

The police said that if his crime is proven, he could be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

