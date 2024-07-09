Thar SUV drives up electric pole in Gurugram after being hit by speeding sedan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thar SUV climbs electric pole in Gurugram after crash

In a strange incident on Monday in Gurugram, a Mahindra Thar SUV climbed up and got stuck on an electric pole after being struck by a speeding car. Videos and photos of the event circulated on social media, showing the Thar SUV tilted on the electric pole. In the video, numerous people can be seen gathering around the car and taking pictures of the incident.

Watch the incident:

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, unfolded around 4 pm. The video shows the white Honda Amaze colliding with the Thar, causing the driver, Aanchal Gupta, to lose control. The impact of the collision was enough to send the Thar up the pole, where it became wedged at an angle.

Aanchal told India Today that she was leaving a petrol pump when the Amaze slammed into her vehicle from behind. The impact caused her to lose control, sending the Thar on a trajectory that ended with it wedged against the pole. Thankfully, Gupta and everyone else involved escaped unharmed. The Gurugram Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

"I left the petrol pump and right after I took a turn, a white Honda Amaze hit my car from behind. I diverted to the left because otherwise there would have been further damage. However, my car went up the electric pole. Later, locals helped me come down, and I jumped from above," she recounted to India Today.

The precariously perched Thar became a major attraction, with onlookers gathering to take pictures and videos of the unusual scene. Thankfully, authorities were able to remove the SUV safely without any further damage. This bizarre accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of speeding and irresponsible driving. It highlights the importance of staying alert on the road and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

