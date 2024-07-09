Russian toddler in Indian attire steals hearts with bhangra performance for PM Modi's welcome | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Russian toddler in Indian attire wows with bhangra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Russia, marking his return after nearly five years. Discussions with President Vladimir Putin are set to cover a range of issues, from bilateral economic ties to the Ukraine conflict. During his grand reception, social media buzzed with images and videos, including a notable moment where Russian women showcased their bhangra skills at Moscow's Red Square. Among the highlights was a heartwarming scene of a young girl enthusiastically dancing to the dhol beats in traditional Indian clothing, capturing the charm of cultural exchange.

“A young Russian girl, dressed in Indian attire, joins others in performing Bhangra,” ANI reported, sharing a video featuring the girl. The video begins with the toddler dressed in a yellow and red ghagra choli, with a dupatta draped over her head.

As the video continues, she dances to the rhythm of a dhol playing in the background, accompanied by several other women in traditional Indian clothing also joining in the bhangra.

The cute video, posted just a day ago, has garnered nearly 120,000 views and over 6,400 likes. It has sparked a range of reactions and comments from viewers. One user, referencing a dance reality show, exclaimed "Dance India Dance," while another commented "Beautiful." A third person responded with a heart emoticon, and a fourth described it as "Very beautiful."

Today, the Prime Minister is set to participate in and co-host the 22nd annual India-Russia summit alongside President Putin. Prior to the summit, President Vladimir Putin hosted an exclusive dinner for PM Modi.

