Tesla owner asks the car to take him somewhere new, it drives him to gym; Elon Musk reacts

A Tesla owner requested that his vehicle take him to a new location. It decided on a gym. On social media, a video of the incident went viral. Even Elon Musk couldn't help but laugh since it was so funny.

The Tesla owner named Zach Jenkins from the US decided to test his car's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature with a simple voice command: "Take me somewhere I've never been." He expected that his car would take him to a new restaurant; however, he realised that the car drove him to a gym.

His wife captured the moment on camera, and it was posted to Instagram. It showed the automobile cruising confidently to its surprising destination while Jenkins and his wife, Hailee, laughed incredulously.

Although the pair frequently posts humorous videos on the internet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took notice of this one.

The video quickly spread over several social media sites. Musk responded to the video with a laughing emoji after it landed on X.

Other social media users also commented on Zach's post on Instagram. One of the users wrote, "Tesla felt that pressure on the seat and calculated that it was time for the gym," while another one wrote, "No hate but this was what I was thinking. Tesla has jokes for sure!"

The growing number of comical real-world experiments employing Tesla's FSD has been augmented by Zach Jenkins's amusing experiment. Despite its name, the feature lacks true autonomy. It is classified as Level 2 driver assistance technology, which means that although the vehicle may steer, accelerate, and brake by itself, the driver must always pay attention.

