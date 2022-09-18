Sunday, September 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Teacher asks students of class 1 to draw her pic, the results will leave you in awe; see pics

Teacher asks students of class 1 to draw her pic, the results will leave you in awe; see pics

A school teacher named Nishat from Pakistan's capital Islamabad recently asked her students to draw a picture of her. She shared the adorable sketches made by her students on Twitter. Take a look.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2022 21:42 IST
The teacher's tweet has garnered over 3k likes and is going viral
Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHAT64 The teacher's tweet has garnered over 3k likes and is going viral

A school teacher from Pakistan's capital Islamabad carried out a unique activity with her students of class first grade. She recently asked her students to draw a picture of her. And the way her students perceived her would surprise you. She posted her masked selfie for reference on Twitter and shrs th adorable sketches made by her students. “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here's a reference picture of how I looked,” she wrote. 

She shared some sketches that grabbed netizens' attention, who found them to be the cutest thing on the internet. Nishat also graded her student's as per their creativity. Sharing one of the drawings she wrote, "Off to a flimsy start, but love the hair. The body is giving me vodka bottle. But overall, 5/10." "I have been meaning to shave my head for a while and I see a reflection of that dream in this. The hands look like clouds though, so 4.5/10," she wrote sharing the second picture. As she shared another drawing, she wrote,"Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don't know what's going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10.”

Take a look:

Related Stories
Viral Video: 70-year old man leaves netizens stunned as he spins basketball like a top player

Viral Video: 70-year old man leaves netizens stunned as he spins basketball like a top player

Girl writes heartfelt letter to her favourite Marvel character Loki and reads it to him in a video

Girl writes heartfelt letter to her favourite Marvel character Loki and reads it to him in a video

Delhi Police hop on 'Kala Chashma' trend to warn people violating tinted glass rule for cars

Delhi Police hop on 'Kala Chashma' trend to warn people violating tinted glass rule for cars

Heartbreaking! Elephant trapped in mud for 2 days in Kenya; what happens next will leave you stunned

Heartbreaking! Elephant trapped in mud for 2 days in Kenya; what happens next will leave you stunned

Also read: Jimmy Fallon criticised for mocking Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif struggling with headphones during meeting with Putin

Netizens reactions 

In no time, netizens started sharing Nishat's Twitter thread as they found it wholesome. A user wrote, "this is a masterpiece." Another said, "Your art dress look like a keypad mobile phone. Btw your student have an amazing creativity."

"They are drawing it much better than what I would have managed….Last year I drew a mango for my nephew and my aunt couldn't recognise the fruit," a user commented. 

Also read: Viral Video: Man doing moonwalk upside-down underwater leaves netizens shocked, say 'MJ is blessing you'

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News