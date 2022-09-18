Teacher asks students of class 1 to draw her pic, the results will leave you in awe; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHAT64 The teacher's tweet has garnered over 3k likes and is going viral

A school teacher from Pakistan's capital Islamabad carried out a unique activity with her students of class first grade. She recently asked her students to draw a picture of her. And the way her students perceived her would surprise you. She posted her masked selfie for reference on Twitter and shrs th adorable sketches made by her students. “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here's a reference picture of how I looked,” she wrote.

She shared some sketches that grabbed netizens' attention, who found them to be the cutest thing on the internet. Nishat also graded her student's as per their creativity. Sharing one of the drawings she wrote, "Off to a flimsy start, but love the hair. The body is giving me vodka bottle. But overall, 5/10." "I have been meaning to shave my head for a while and I see a reflection of that dream in this. The hands look like clouds though, so 4.5/10," she wrote sharing the second picture. As she shared another drawing, she wrote,"Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don't know what's going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10.”

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, netizens started sharing Nishat's Twitter thread as they found it wholesome. A user wrote, "this is a masterpiece." Another said, "Your art dress look like a keypad mobile phone. Btw your student have an amazing creativity."

"They are drawing it much better than what I would have managed….Last year I drew a mango for my nephew and my aunt couldn't recognise the fruit," a user commented.

