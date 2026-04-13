'f(f(O))f(O)': Iran mocks Trump with 'mathematical' warning over Strait of Hormuz blockade

New Delhi:

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a pointed warning to the United States on Monday, hit out at US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade on Iranian ports. Posting on social media platform X, Ghalibaf reminded Americans of soaring gas prices and suggested they could climb even higher if tensions escalate.

“Enjoy the current pump figures,” Ghalibaf wrote alongside a photo of petrol prices near the White House. “With the so-called ‘blockade,’ soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.” Ghalibaf also shared a cryptic equation that read, “ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O).”

He paired the formula with a screenshot of American gas prices, signaling that even a small increase in the Strait of Hormuz blockade could trigger a compounding spike in global oil costs. Social media users explained the post as supply constraints lead to higher prices, which then amplify further warning Americans of “future shocks” at the pump.

US military prepares blockade

The warning came as the US military confirmed it would enforce a blockade of all Iranian ports starting Monday evening local time. The move follows failed US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan. US Central Command said the blockade will target all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, though transit between non-Iranian ports will remain permitted.

Mariners have been advised to monitor official notices and maintain communication with US naval forces.

Oil prices surge amid tensions

The announcement sent oil prices climbing. West Texas Intermediate rose about eight percent to $104.50 per barrel, while Brent crude jumped seven percent to $102. Asian markets reacted cautiously, with South Korea’s Kospi index dropping two percent and Japan’s Nikkei falling 0.3 percent in early trade.

Markets had initially stabilized after Trump agreed to a temporary ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, but the reopening of hostilities quickly reignited volatility.

Talks in Pakistan fail to deliver a deal

The US-Iran talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance and Ghalibaf, ended without an agreement. Ghalibaf described the discussions as “intensive, serious and challenging,” highlighting Iran’s strong negotiating initiatives, but offered few specifics.

Vice President Vance aimed to define America’s red lines and possible areas for compromise, but Iran’s delegates were unable to fully meet those conditions.