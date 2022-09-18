Jimmy Fallon criticised for mocking Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif struggling with headphones during meeting with Putin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jimmy Fallon, Pak PM

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. While the two had too many important points to discuss, what became a media highlight was Pak PM's struggle with headphones. He tried to fix it into his ear again and again ut failed. Even after he seek help, the headphones just didn't stood in their place and kept falling.

It became a viral video with several sharing memes about it. Sharif's struggle with earphones triggered an inevitable laugh from Putin. The video was also featured on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. Also, netizens including Fallon did not leave any chance to make fun of the Pakistan Prime Minister. An excerpt from the latest episode of Fallon's show has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen mocking Sharif. "That guy is the leader of 220 Million people," Fallon quipped after showing Sharif's viral video to his audience during the episode.

Jimmy Fallon critised for 'tone deaf' jibe

However, Fallon's jibe at Sharif over his awkward moment at SCO meeting did not go down well with a section of social media users. "Hey@jimmyfallon- have u talked abt the devastating floods destroying Pakistan? "A nation of 220 million people" is destroyed by climate change because of YOUR country's greed & wastefulness. If u haven't donated or raised funds for us u don't get to use us as a joke," a netizen tweeted.

"Deeply offensive that@jimmyfallonchose to mock 220 million people of Pakistan for a leader allegedly put in place after US-instigated regime change, while completely ignoring the suffering caused by devastating floods & climate change. Tone-deaf much?" another user wrote.

Sharif's video was initially shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI). Samarkand hosted the 22nd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for its member states and Council of Heads which ended on Friday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SCO Summit was cancelled in the last two years.

