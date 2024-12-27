Tamil Nadu bakery pays tribute to Ratan Tata with gigantic ice cake statue | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tamil Nadu bakery pays tribute to Ratan Tata with an iced cake.

A bakery in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram area has recently prepared a unique and spectacular cake, which has the figure of Ratan Tata and his pet dog. This cake is about 7 feet long and has been prepared by the bakery as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Both the shape and design of the cake are special and it has become the specialty of the bakery. This cake is also a symbol of respect towards Ratan Tata, reflecting his popularity and love for his dog. This cake is a part of the bakery's Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Every year a bakery named Aishwaryaa makes a cake in the shape of a famous personality who has achieved great achievements in his field. This year they have chosen the late business tycoon Ratan Tata as the theme for their cake. This cake is made with 60 kg of sugar and 250 eggs. Which remains the centre of attraction. Where people, especially students, were seen taking selfies with the cake. The owner of the bakery said that they wanted to make something special and unique on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Ratan Tata's legacy and his relationship with his dog inspired him to make this cake. The owner also said that Ratan Tata is not only a renowned industrialist, but his humanity and love for animals impressed him a lot. That's why he prepared this cake.

At the 50th Annual Cake Show held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, a cake was made in honour of two eminent personalities, industrialist Ratan Tata and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. The 250 kg cake dedicated to Ratan Tata was made by the Institute of Baking and Cake Art. The cake took 10 days to be made and it was made by cake artists Shantanu, Mahesh and Rahul. The centrepiece of the tribute was the cake dedicated to Tata. Apart from Tata, the Institute of Baking and Cake Art also made a 280 kg cake in honour of SM Krishna. This life-size cake shows Krishna sitting at a desk, which reflects his dignified personality.

