Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Nattu Kaka: Fans get nostalgic as they miss 'OG' Ghanshyam Nayak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got a new Nattu Kaka in theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt. Earlier the character of Nattu Kaka was essayed by another veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who died of cancer on October 3, 2021. Interestingly, in real life, Kiran and Nayak had a long friendship, dating back to their initial years in the theatre industry. The new Nattu Kaka was introduced to the audience in an Instagram post by the makers. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, "Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna... Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka."

The announcement of new Nattu Kaka has made the heartbroken fans reminisce the good old times when Ghanshyam Nayak used to portray the character on screen. Several loyal fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions. Meanwhile, a section of social media users is also happy with a new person stepping into the shoes of Ghanshyam Nayak.

A user tweeted, "Late Ghanshyam Nayak was an absolute class with his acting and will always remain our first Nattu Kaka. He brought innocence and fun to the character. We will always remember him. But as we accepted new tappu,sodhi,etc. we will try to accept new Nattu Kaka."

Another user said, "It's been years since I stopped watching the new episodes of #tmkoc, still feel so sad on seeing replacements of such iconic characters like Nattu kaka and Daya ben.. my childhood wala itv is just completely ruined."

After the entry of the new Nattu Kaka, makers will soon be returning with a new Dayaben after four-long-years whose character was played by Disha Vakani.

