New Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kiran Bhatt fills in for late Ghanashyam Nayak

New Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: It was a big blow for TMKOC and many fans were heartbroken when the news of veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak was announced last year. The veteran was loved for playing 'Naatu Kaka' on the popular show. Now months after the demise of the OG actor, TMKOC team has announced the name of the actor who will be replacing Nayak. Comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has got a new 'Nattu Kaka in theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt. The OG 'Nattu Kaka' essayed by veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, died of cancer on October 3, 2021.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the verified page of the show posted a photo of Kiran Bhatt writing, "Aap sabhi ne hume aur Nattu Kaka ko itna saara pyaar diya, uske liye hum shukraguzaar hai. Yehi pyaar ko hamesha banaye rakhna... Iss hi baat pe presenting our new Nattu Kaka (sic)."

Interestingly, in real life, Kiran and Nayak had a long friendship, dating back to their initial years in the theatre industry.

"It's almost like the old Nattu Kaka is bringing in the new Nattu Kaka and I am glad to be doing the role of my dear friend Ghanshyam. It is a very emotional role for me and I hope to do justice to the role Ghanshyam excelled in, ever since the beginning," IANS quoted Kiran Bhatt commenting on the same.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creative visionary behind the entire character universe, while welcoming the new Nattu kaka into the family, said, "Recently as we inaugurated the new showroom of Gada Electronics, it still did not feel complete and something was missing. We had to bring Nattu Kaka back. The love that we have been showered with ever since we began in 2008 is immense and we hope that the audience embraces Nattu Kaka as he is all set to return to Jethalal's newly inaugurated store."

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is a daily comedy show, which went on air for the first time in 2008 and now is in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes.

The show airs on Sony SAB channel.