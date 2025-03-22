Swiggy joins the viral 'Prashant' meme trend, internet says 'next level marketing' The video went viral after a content creator named Ayush shared the video wherein he was attempting to learn the names of desserts. This eventually turned into a viral moment and now brands are joining the meme trend. Check out Swiggy's post here.

If you're active on the internet, you would have most likely come across the now viral "Prashant" reel. The video went viral after a content creator named Ayush shared the video wherein he was attempting to learn the names of desserts. This eventually turned into a viral moment and now brands are joining the meme trend.

Ayush is known for his split-screen videos wherein he follows English tutorials to learn the names of foods and products among others. This particular video has now garnered more than 17.9 million views.

The video starts with a voice saying, 'What is this called?' and showing a picture of a croissant. To this, Ayush answers, "Patties." Following this, the AI voice corrects him by saying "Croissant." However, Ayush mishears it and says with an amazed look on his face, "Prashant?"

This reaction of his went on to become viral and started the 'Prashant' meme trend. Internet users have made several videos on it and now even brands have made campaigns on it.

Joining the trend, Swiggy on X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Tum Prashant bologe, hum croissant samajh lenge."

Even Britannia changed its packaging to highlight the viral meme and temporarily changed its Instagram name to "Britannia.Prashant."

The tweet from Swiggy too gained eyeballs garnering more than 16.4K views on X. Several users have also commented under the post. One of them wrote, "Ek blueberry jam Prashant mere ghar bhijwa Dena bhai."

Another commented, "Ayy hyyy pookie swiggy." A third comment read, "Tum swiggy bologe ham love smjh lenge."

Users also shared screenshots wherein the search bar shows 'Prashant' and the search results showed croissants.

