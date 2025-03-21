Bride suffers burns during photoshoot after colour bomb malfunctions | WATCH The couple, Vicky and Piya, shared a video on their Instagram page which shows the moment when the colour bomb hit the bride, thereby, causing burns. Check out the video here.

Your wedding day is supposed to be a perfect day, from the dress to the venue to the surroundings. However, that wasn't the case for this India-origin couple from Canada who were travelling to Bengaluru for their wedding. During the photoshoot, a colour bomb malfunctioned and fired in the wrong direction. This injured the bride and caused burns.

The couple, Vicky and Piya, shared a video on their Instagram page which shows the moment when the colour bomb hit the bride. Speaking to HT, the couple said, "We are trying to spread awareness of safety with firecrackers at weddings."

The caption of the post reads, "The plan was to have these beautiful color-bombs go off in the background for an epic shot, but it malfunctioned and shot at us. We were also about to hold our baby with us."

The video begins with the groom lifting the bride for a photo. Then, the colour bombs misfire and hit the bride. The clip then shows the injuries on the back and hair.

In the comments section, the couple wrote, "This post is meant to share the dangers of using color bomb fireworks at your events. We followed all safety precautions and still something malfunctioned and we got injured. Whether you believe in evil eye or not, we certainly do!"

The couple in an Instagram story shared, "We went to the nearest hospital to treat the burn and still made it to our reception and enjoyed the rest of the night."

The video has garnered more than 53.4 million views. Several users took to the comments section to share their sympathy and wished them a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "This is scary and saddening. Wishing you a speedy recovery. It definitely sucks when an accident occurs on the big, beautiful day. Take good care guys!"

Another wrote, "Sending you love and healing hugs. get well soon!!!! You deserve to be happy, let no evil eye stop you from being genuinely happy."

There were several users who also pointed out the proximity of the couple to the colour bomb. One of them wrote, "That’s scary but also, you are standing right next to it." Another added, “Evil eye okay but this is also a common-sense thing not to stand next to fireworks. Like, come on."

Another user wrote, "Common sense and devil eyes both are different actually. Have a speedy recovery."

A third comment read, "That’s scary, hope you heal up soon. But evil eye? Seriously? It’s your stupidity standing that close to fireworks. They’re just fire and explosives. Maybe next time, keep a safe distance instead of looking for supernatural excuses."

