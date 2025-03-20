Danish Tourists set example by collecting litter in Sikkim, Viral Video sparks debate on social media A video of two Danish tourists collecting litter in North Sikkim has gone viral on social media. Their thoughtful actions have left a lasting impression on many, showcasing their remarkable sense of civic responsibility. Read on to know more.

A video of two Danish tourists picking up litter in North Sikkim has gone viral on social media. While travelling to the picturesque Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, the duo set an inspiring example by collecting garbage from the roadside. Their thoughtful actions have left a lasting impression on many, showcasing their remarkable sense of civic responsibility.

A video shared by the Instagram account @sikkimdiariescom has quickly racked up 43.8K views. The footage shows two tourists from Denmark picking up waste material on their way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. The caption reads, 'Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travelers and locals.'

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reaction

In the comments section, social media users expressed their thoughts on the tourists' actions. One user commented, 'We as locals should learn from them. If we contribute a small part towards keeping our areas clean, we can be the best tourist destination.' Another user added, 'What a shame this brings to our nation.'

A third user shared a personal encounter, saying, 'I met this lady yesterday in Yumthang, and she told me, "Your nation is beautiful, keep it clean." She's such a sweet, humble lady.'

Another user reflected, 'Tourists like us go and litter with Lays and Frooti packets. Then we go on a Europe tour and say, "Kitna saaf sutra hai naa" ('How clean everything is, right?').