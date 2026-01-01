Sudhanshu Trivedi's unique New Year greeting video resurfaces, sets social media abuzz again | VIDEO As the world celebrated the arrival of 2026, an old New Year greeting video of Sudhanshu Trivedi went viral again. His historically detailed and unusual style of wishing people attracted renewed attention.

New Delhi:

As the world stepped into 2026, the twenty-first century completed twenty-five years and entered its twenty-sixth. With the change of day, month and year, a festive spirit was seen globally. People exchanged greetings, wished each other well and hoped for progress and prosperity in the coming year. In the middle of these celebrations, an old video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi surfaced again and began circulating widely on social media. The clip, originally from last year's New Year message at the BJP headquarters, has drawn attention once more because of his unusual and elaborate way of extending greetings. Trivedi shared the video again on his X handle with the caption, "New Year wishes with full understanding". Once re-shared, the video quickly went viral.

Unique New Year message returns to spotlight

Trivedi delivered his New Year greeting in a style that instantly stood out. The message became viral for its unusual historical references and distinctive delivery. In the video, Trivedi says, "Friends, today is January 1. I want to congratulate all of you that on the name of the Roman god Janus, originally propagated by the Roman king Numa Pompilius, started by Julius Caesar and corrected by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and adopted by the British in 1752...On the first day of this English New Year, I congratulate you all." The manner in which he connected the greeting to the origins of the Gregorian calendar has once again left netizens amazed and sparked conversations about the origins and evolution of the Gregorian calendar.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The history behind the calendar explained

The lines used by Trivedi essentially describe the complete history of the Gregorian calendar. His message highlights that determining dates and time was not a simple process of choosing a calendar and printing it. Over the centuries, several flaws emerged in different calendar systems. These were corrected gradually before arriving at today's widely used format.

Even now, the Gregorian calendar does not assign equal days to all twelve months. Some months have thirty-one days while others have thirty. February has the fewest days with only twenty-eight. Every four years, an extra day is added, making it twenty-nine days and marking what is known as a leap year.

