What remains open and what stays shut today as India welcomes New Year 2026?

India on Thursday welcomed New Year 2026 with vibrant celebrations across the country, even though authorities had placed several restrictions in many parts of the nation. People have thronged markets and religious places on the occasion of New Year. However, several places are expected to remain shut on Thursday on the occasion of the New Year.

What will remain open and what stays shut?

Government offices: Government offices will function normally, as New Year is a restricted holiday in the country.

All hospitals and emergency services will function like regularly.

While several banks may operate, some of them will remain shut on the occasion of the New Year. The states in which banks will remain shut are Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal and Meghalaya.

The stock market in India - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will remain open.

Public transport facilities will continue to operate normally.

Like banks, schools and colleges will remain open in some states and union territories (UTs), while they may remain closed in some parts. In states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, schools have been directed to stay closed.

Security heightened across India

Security has been tightened across India, particularly in the metros, in view of the New Year. In Delhi, security agencies deployed around 20,000 police personnel as part of surveillance plan. The police have also warned of strict action against those violating norms.

Similarly, the Mumbai Police have deployed around 17,000 personnel across the financial capital. Additionally, teams of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and Home Guards have also been stationed at key places.

In Bengaluru, nearly 20,000 personnel remain deployed to avoid any untoward situation. "We have given primary importance to women’s safety. Based on experiences from previous years, although incidents were not major, we are not taking any chances and have deployed more women staff," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

