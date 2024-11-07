Sudha Murthy's ‘Indian mother’ moment with Rishi Sunak at Bangalore temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sudha Murthy's ‘Indian mother’ moment with Rishi Sunak at Bangalore temple

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and her parents, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty visited Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru. During the visit, Sudha Murthy had a relatable“Peak Indian Mom” moment, handing money to Sunak and Akshata as offerings to the temple—a gesture that went viral on the Internet.

A moving scene was captured on video

A viral video showed Sudha Murthy giving money to Sunak and Akshata for temple offerings, a practice familiar to many Indian families. Social media users praised her for embracing traditional Indian values, with one saying, “Mom’s are mom how rich u can be”.

Rishi Sunak’s connection to Indian traditions

Openly proud of his Hindu faith, Sunak has participated in many religious activities during his visits to India. Earlier this year she stressed the importance of Hindu values ​​and her commitment to passing on these traditions to her daughters at London's Neasden Temple.

“I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith. I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully" he said.

Praise on social media

The video has been shared on social media and received thousands of views and comments. Users praised the display of traditional Indian values, with one post describing it as a “truly Hindu cultural” moment for the family.

One of the X users, @srkprashanth commented, “It's cute to see mom giving money to the daughter for the aarthi. Mom's are mom how rich u can be. Rishi's expression was adorable when she gave money”.

