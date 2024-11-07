'Dirtiest city of India': Vizag man's scathing review of Kolkata triggers online debate

Follow us on Image Source : @BALAJIDBV/X Pictures from the viral post

A social media user kickstarted a debate on the cleanliness in Kolkata after he shared his unhygienic experience of visiting the West Bengal capital. The user named DS Balaki, a professional designer, called Kolkata "the dirtiest city of India" in a series of posts on X. Backing his claims, he posted several images of open drains, and garbage in public places.

In one of his posts, he shared the image of a dog outside a devi pandal and a woman selling vegetables near the open drain flowing outside on the road. He said, "Sharing my personal experience, of the recent visit to the Capital of West Bengal. The most unhygienic experience I have had in an Indian city."

In another post in the thread, he posted videos of Sealdah Metro Station and Bada Bazaar. He said that he wasn't able to breathe properly due to the smell of urine and open gutters but locals were enjoying breakfast from a shop on top of the gutter.

He also posted images and video of a vegetable market stating that the "food you eat is kept in the gutter." He added that he didn't eat proper food in Kolkata during his two-day stay.

He also criticised the local transports alleging that the taxis charge extra and didn't even drop 50 metres close to the hotel adding that they abuse if anyone does not comply with their bullying. His threat on X sparked a debate with one person suggesting that despite these conditions, Kolkata is better than many cities.

Mix reactions start debate

Another user took a jibe saying "You will be requested to visit Kolkata Police Station soon." DS Balaji replied, "Actually waiting for that. So finally, the credibility of Kolkata and Kolkata police both get destroyed under the same tweet." One user invited Balaji to Odisha to enjoy the beauty of nature there.