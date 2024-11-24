Stunning live volcano visuals captured by passenger through flight window in Iceland | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @PATTERKAYLEIGH/X Snapshot from the video of the erupting volcano

A thrilling video went viral on the social media platform X, in which a massive volcano was seen spiking a thick line of red smoke in Iceland after almost eight centuries. The stunning visuals of the burning volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland look like a scene from Marvel's movie.

A flight passenger shot the scene from the plane window. The amazing visuals wowed internet viewers, prompting them to react to the natural phenomenon from an angle that people rarely get to see.

An X user Layleigh (@PatterKayleigh) captured the rare visusals by her phone during her flight over Reykjanes in Iceland.

Layleigh posted the thrilling video with a caption, "My life has peaked. Nothing is ever topping this. The volcano erupted last night in Iceland."

"@easyJet @easyJetholidays @easyJet_press sponsor me please," she wrote in another post.

Her post created a huge buzz on X, prompting users to react to the unbelievable scene.

Several users expressed their concerns over the safety of the flight.

An X user Amanda Sweet (@AmandaSweet_3dx) wrote, "Flying so close? with ashes? Looks like a big risk to me honestly."

Another user Jon Miller (@miller40616), said,"I’m not sure u realize how dangerous this is. Airborne volcanic ash destroys plane engines."

Kayleigh, replied to an user, saying "I don’t know why everyone keeps saying this like I was flying the plane I can’t tell the pilot to move."

An user Maltese Traveller (@MalteseTravel80), who was on the same flight, wrote, "So now I'm torn. We arrived Friday but we're sat on the left so didn't see the volcano. Looking at all flight paths since we moved our return seats to the right hand side (def seats) but this looks like ABC side."

