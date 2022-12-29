Stan Lee's 100th birth anniversary: Comic book fans remember Marvel icon with tributes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DISNEY+ Fans celebrate Stan Lee's birth anniversary

Stan Lee fans are pouring in tributes for him online on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. The comic book illustrator and the creator of iconic Marvel superhero characters would have turned 100 years old on December 28. Lee passed away on November 12, 2018 aged 95. Social media has been flooded with fan arts and special illustrations and he is being remembered for his contribution to pop culture, arts and cinema.

Stan Lee fans remember him

Stan Lee fans celebrated his incedible legacy by sharing artwork dedicated to him. "100 years ago, the world changed forever. Thank you, Stan Lee," wrote a social media user. Another commented, "Stan Lee the legend would of been 100 today (sic)." A lot of his throwback phootos have also been shared online.

Marvel announces new film on Stan Lee

A documentary on comic book legend Stan Lee is set to arrive on Disney+ next year, Marvel Studios has announced. The company revealed the news on Wednesday on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday. Billed as an "original documentary", the project is simply titled "Stan Lee". Marvel Studios shared the update on its official Twitter page along with a teaser montage of several of Lee's cameos in the films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in 2018 at the age of 95.

The comic book writer started working at Timely Comics, Marvel's predecessor, in 1939. In the 1960s, he became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics before being named publisher in 1972. Lee eventually became the face of the company and an inspiration to comic book lovers worldwide.

(With PTI inputs)

