All about Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's future wife and daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The roka or engagement ceremony of Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends. A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji's blessings for their upcoming union.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's relationship timeline

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been friends for some time now. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had in June this year hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was the first on-stage dance performance or 'arangetram' of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer. Arangetram marks the graduation of a classical dancer with a debut stage performance, after they have successfully completed formal training. The dancer can now officially train other people in the art form.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," an official statement from the families read.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is a graduate of New York University in Politics and Economics. She also serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Radhika became a trained classical dancer under the tutelage of Guru Bhavan Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts dance academy in Mumbai. She graduated in 2022. Radhika is also close to Anant's elder sister Isha Ambani and participated in her sangeet performance alongside the Ambani family members in 2018.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is the youngest of three Ambani siglings. He has an elder sister, Isha and elder brother Akash. Both Isha and Akash are twins. Anant has studied at Brown University in the US. He knows Radhika Merchant since they were both kids. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms - the group's telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures. Anant leads the energy business of Reliance.

